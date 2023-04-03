Bengaluru restaurants not to increase prices of food items for the time being 

April 03, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Providing brief relief to their customers, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) on Monday (April 3) announced that there would be no hike in the prices of food items at hotels and restaurants for the time being. As per practice, the prices of food items are annually hiked in April. However, this year, the hoteliers have decided to wait until the Assembly elections are over to decide about the price hike.

“Although some standard hotels have hiked their prices, the majority of us have decided to keep the prices as they are for the next few months in order not to burden the customers. If the need to hike prices arise a few weeks later, we will hold a meeting and then take a decision,” said P. C. Rao, president, BBHA.

Some hoteliers reported that the intention behind the decision not to increase prices was to wait and see how the prices of commodities would change after the election. “From the information that we have, the price of milk might go up after the elections while the price of LPG might come down. If that would be the case, then we might have to increase prices of coffee, tea and other dairy-based products while the prices of other items will remain unchanged,” said a hotelier in Central Business District (CBD).

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks ago, after the price of LPG cylinders was hiked, many roadside eateries and darshinis increased the prices of their food items. The customers had expressed their dissatisfaction at the time.

“It is a welcome decision that hoteliers have decided not to increase their prices for now. When the cost of almost everything is going up these days, we can at least have our favourite food without worrying about emptying our wallets,” said Nethra. S.K., a private employee from Banashankari.