Bengaluru restaurant blast: None among the nine injured serious, say doctors  

A total of nine persons were injured in the explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield on Friday (March 1). All of them are out of danger as on Friday night, doctors from the two hospitals where they were treated said.

Among the nine, three were treated at Brookefield Hospital in Kundalahalli, and six at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences on Nallurahalli Main Road.

Dr. T.J. Pradeep Kumar, Medical Director, Brookfield Hospital, said. “We have two customers and an employee of the cafe admitted with us. One of them, a woman of around 45 years of age, has suffered around 40% burns, mostly on the right side of her body. She’s being treated in an ICU. She has suffered cuts on the right side of her body. She will need plastic surgery. Her eardrum is also damaged due to the explosion sound,” he explained.

In a state of shock

The 45-year-old woman, Swarnamba Narayanappa, is an accountant at an IT company. Speaking to media persons, her husband Shyam Sundar said, “I got to know about the incident and immediately rushed to the spot. She told me that she was there to have lunch and then there was an explosion. We are in a state of shock. Thankfully, the doctors have assured us that she will be alright.”

Two other injured persons were being treated in a general ward and had suffered minor injuries. “One of them is suspected of having suffered splinter injuries. We are doing a CT scan to determine the material in the skin. It may be glass or some other material,” Dr. Kumar said.

Meanwhile, out of six people (three men and three women) who were treated at VIMS, one was treated in the outpatient department and sent home whereas five others were admitted, said Dr. Ravi Babu, Chief Administrative Officer, VIMS.

Corneal injury

“One woman (Nagashree) had a corneal injury and was operated upon, while the others have sustained minor injuries, including some particles on the back and ear injuries. They are in minor OT and are being observed and are stable,” Dr. Babu said.

