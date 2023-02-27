Bengaluru residents claim 19th century heritage geological tower is under threat

February 27, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A little inside Jakkur, in Sampigehalli, stands the ruins of a heritage Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) tower from the 19th century.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has allotted over 2.7 acres of land near the tower for the construction of an educational institution, which the residents see as a threat to the tower, which has greater scientific value. They fear that the construction activity in such close vicinity might damage the structural strength of the tower.

For the new construction activity to take place, a rock formation next to the tower needs to be razed. The residents also alleged that the space which has been allotted to a trust for construction also belongs to the Venkateshpura lake situated right behind the tower.

“In 2016, the BDA took up the development of the lake which is spread over 10 acres and 35 guntas. According to records available on the BBMP website, the lake areas has been split into 6 acres and 35 guntas which fall under Venkateshpura survey number 12 and the remaining four acres under survey number 37 in Sampigehalli. However, upon development, the BDA handed over only the 6-acre area to the BBMP and converted the remaining land into a civic amenities site,” said Jagath Mohan, a resident.

It is on the same CA site that the Siddeshwara Trust has been given permission to build their educational institution. The residents also said that according to the map designed after the 1904 survey, the same area was also a gomala land.

The residents alleged that multiple visits to the BDA office to discuss the matter have not yielded any results.

When The Hindu contacted BDA officials of various departments, they were not willing to comment on the issue.

When a survey project was started in 1800 by British Infantry officer William Lambton to survey the Indian sub-continent with scientific precision, a series of towers were built for the same.

The project lasted for 110 years. The Sampigehalli tower, which was 12 feet tall once, was the first in the series. Although the pillar is non-existent anymore, the platform and the centre point still remain.

“Let them build the institution somewhere nearby, but the tower and the lake should be left alone. The government should take steps to ensure that site of this tower is protected. They could probably declare it as a tourist destination or a scientific park given its geological and heritage value,” said Jayadeep Bantwal, another resident.