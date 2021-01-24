Bengaluru: Republic Day celebrations amidst high security and safety measures

Bengaluru

24 January 2021 12:16 IST

Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in Bengaluru on Tuesday will be a low-key ceremony when compared to previous years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the flag hoisting ceremony and parade in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.

The Bengaluru city police along with personnel from the KSRP, CAR, Homeguards, and paramilitary force have been deployed for security and law and order.

Entry to the public will be restricted to 500 invitees. Masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory, said officials.

Traffic diversions

Traffic will be diverted from 8.30-10.30 a.m. on Tuesday from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction on Cubbon Road.

Vehicular movement from Manipal junction to BRV Junction on Cubbon Road is prohibited near Manipal Centre.