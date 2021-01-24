Bengaluru: Republic Day celebrations amidst high security and safety measures

Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in Bengaluru on Tuesday will be a low-key ceremony when compared to previous years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to attend the flag hoisting ceremony and parade in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.
The Bengaluru city police along with personnel from the KSRP, CAR, Homeguards, and paramilitary force have been deployed for security and law and order.
Entry to the public will be restricted to 500 invitees. Masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory, said officials.
Traffic diversions
Traffic will be diverted from 8.30-10.30 a.m. on Tuesday from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction on Cubbon Road.
Vehicular movement from Manipal junction to BRV Junction on Cubbon Road is prohibited near Manipal Centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath