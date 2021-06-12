Bengaluru

Bengaluru reports 2,454 COVID-19 cases

Karnataka on Saturday reported 9,785 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,57,324. The number of cases in Bengaluru Urban, which had reduced to 1,154 on Friday, again rose to 2,454 on Saturday.

COVID-19 in State over 24 hours
  • Cases -- 9,785
  • Deaths -- 144
  • Discharges -- 21,614
  • Tests -- 1,48,027
  • Vaccinations -- 2,16,600
  • Test Positivity Rate -- 6.61%
  • Case Fatality Rate -- 1.47%

With 144 deaths, the toll rose to 32,788. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 21,614 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 25,32,719. The State now has 1,91,796 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 6.61%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 1.47%.

As many as 1,48,027 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,21,028 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,15,11,642.


Related Articles
