Bengaluru reports 2,454 COVID-19 cases

Karnataka on Saturday reported 9,785 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,57,324. The number of cases in Bengaluru Urban, which had reduced to 1,154 on Friday, again rose to 2,454 on Saturday.

With 144 deaths, the toll rose to 32,788. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 21,614 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 25,32,719. The State now has 1,91,796 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 6.61%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 1.47%.

As many as 1,48,027 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,21,028 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,15,11,642.