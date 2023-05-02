HamberMenu
Bengaluru records 24.8mm of rain on Monday

May 02, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Rainwater which entered houses at Bommanahalli on Monday.

The city received rain on Monday evening lasting for a few hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had forecast heavy rains in isolated places over Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, said that the city recorded 24.8mm.

“On May 1, there will be light to moderate rain but in one or two places it may be heavy,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru. “It is quite normal for Bengaluru to receive rains during this time of the year. Last year we also had rains,” he added.

Mr. Prasad attributed the rain to trough wind discontinuity.

“The trough truff is triggering this rainfall and wind discontinuity is also quite common during this time. When we have two anti-cyclones, one in the Bay of Bengal and another in the Arabian Sea, there will be wind discontinuity which is also known as moisture discontinuity. Whenever the wind discontinuity is there because of heating, thunderstorm activity will also be there in one or two places and they may be heavy,” said Mr. Prasad.

The IMD also said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chickballapur, Kolar, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, and the districts of South-interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours.

