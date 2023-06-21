Bengaluru receives monsoon showers, rains likely to last for the next five days

June 21, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Bengaluru:

The intermittent rain, which lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday (June 20), is likely to last for the next five days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, the rain, which began in the early hours of Tuesday, are monsoon showers.

“The monsoon advanced into some parts of Karnataka on June 10 but now it has become active and entered up to Raichur and as a result of this, we are witnessing rains. There is an air cyclonic circulation and due to this, there would be cloudy conditions and rains which is quite normal for this time of the year,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to IMD observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Bengaluru city received 18.9 mm of rainfall, and the Bengaluru International Airport and the HAL Airport stations received 16.6 mm and 4.2 mm, respectively.

Mr. Prasad said that the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy which swept through Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan last week has nothing to do with the rains in the city. “These are monsoon showers,” said Mr. Prasad.

The IMD forecast for Bengaluru for the next 48 hours is “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ thunderstorms are very likely in some areas. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.”

Mr. Prasad said that the city is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next five days. “Bengaluru is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall which is likely to occur in the evening or night. However on some days there could also be a dowpur in the morning hours due to the air cyclonic circulation,” Mr. Prasad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.