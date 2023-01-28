Bengaluru ranked ahead of Paris, Washington DC for better business environment for women: Dell Technologies

January 28, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Bengaluru

Dell Technologies’ new study ranked Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai among the top global cities for women entrepreneurs. This is the first time Bengaluru ranked fifth in the top 10 operating environments list, ahead of Paris, Washington DC and other cities. The city provided market size, cost, access and policies that can benefit and accelerate the growth of women entrepreneurs, said the report.

The report ranked 55 global cities based on their ability to attract and foster high-potential women entrepreneurs (HPWE) who want to start and scale a business. Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai were featured among the top 50 in this list, indicating these cities provided a beneficial business environment for women entrepreneurs, Dell said on Friday.

Swati Mishra, Director and GM, Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India, said, “The report not only illustrates the rise of women entrepreneurs in India but also addresses the gaps in access to resources and opportunities to truly unleash their full potential.’‘