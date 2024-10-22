GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru rains: Overnight downpour leads to waterlogging; BBMP says dewatering work under process

Heavy rains that have been battering Bengaluru for the past two days and have thrown normal life out of gear

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The GKVK compound wall collapsed near Judicial Layout

The GKVK compound wall collapsed near Judicial Layout | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy overnight rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) led to waterlogging on roads and in houses, particularly around the Kodigehalli and Yelahanka underpasses.

The GKVK compound wall collapsed near Judicial Layout, and water entered an apartment complex in Kodigehalli. Yelahanka zonal commissioner inspected the site. BBMP in a post on X said, “Dewatering work is under process to clear all stagnant water”. Several homes in Basava Samithi Layout, Venkataswamappa Layout, MS Palya, and Telecom Layout were also affected.

Heavy rains that have been battering Bengaluru for the past two days and have thrown normal life out of gear.

In view of the downpour, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadish G. had ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on Monday.

All of South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, continues to remain on yellow alert as IMD forecast has predicted heavy rainfall in the region.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:07 am IST

