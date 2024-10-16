GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru rains: Office-goers find relief in work-from-home on the second day of showers

By Tuesday evening, several companies announced work-from-home and this came as a relief to those who struggled to make their way to the office on the day amid traffic snarls, waterlogging and difficulties to find rides

Published - October 16, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A flooded residential area at Yelahanka on Wednesday.

A flooded residential area at Yelahanka on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

As Bengaluru continued to witness rains on Wednesday, several companies allowing remote working and a State government advisory recommending the same came to the aid of office-goers.

By Tuesday evening, several IT companies, GCCs, and other private organisations announced work-from-home for their employees. This came as a relief to those who struggled to make their way to the office on the day amid traffic snarls, flooding, and difficulties in finding rides.

Everyone The Hindu spoke to demanded that work-from-home option should be granted to employees during inclement weather, as commuting on such days poses safety and health risks. While the most demand came from the IT sector, some were also from sectors such as BFSI, teaching, and other services.

“Commuting to office is a nightmare if it rains and that has been the case for the past few years in Bengaluru. Considering that the situation is not improving, companies should announce work-from-home on days when heavy and continuous rains are predicted. Uneven roads on ORR when flooded pose a major risk to commuters, especially two-wheeler drivers. If something happens to us, who will take responsibility?” asked Suraj K., who works at a tech company near ORR.

Many who have their offices at the Manyata Tech Park, one of the worst-affected areas in the rains, also decided to stay home on Wednesday.

“I was informed that water was cleared by yesterday [Tuesday] evening. Nevertheless, we didn’t want to risk it. So, we are all working from home,” said a start-up founder whose company is located at the tech park.

A few others who have hybrid work policies made use of it. “The company officially did not issue any circulars. But we need to go to the office only two days a week. So, I decided to stay home on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Prathibha Augustine, who resides in Indiranagar and works at an IT company nearby.

