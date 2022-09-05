Bengaluru rains | Major roads completely inundated again after overnight heavy downpour

Balagere major road flooded: all roads leading to Balagere flooded including Kundanhalli CDP road. Photo: Special Arrangement

Heavy overnight rains have again exposed the chinks in the civic infrastructure, as familiar scenes of major arterial roads facing flood-like situations repeated on Monday throwing life out of gear.

The Outer Ring Road, Bellandur has flooded once again after a heavy downpour despite the civic authorities have started to repair the Storm Water drains(SWD) near Ecospace, Bellandur after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's instructions recently.

Traffic movement was crippled on ORR starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli, HSR layout and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders and four-wheelers to pass through.

Incessant rainfall left many citizens taking to social media to complain about flooding in several areas including Bengaluru airport premises. A Twitter user Anirban Sanyal shared the video where the rain caused waterlogging on the kerbside and several places of Kempegowda International Airport.

Many major roads in the city were inundated including Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout, JP Nagar, Indiranagar, Balagere road, Sarjapura, Malleswaram, Mekhri circle, Koramangala, according to the traffic police.

Meanwhile, HSR layout traffic police said that the present situation near the Eco space in ORR is only one vehicle can move from Devarabisanahalli, towards Ibbaluru. "Motorists to plan travelling accordingly since the water level is increased near Ecospace and better to use alternative roads," traffic police officials from HSR Layout said.

"Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours,” IMD said in a statement.

At 8 am on Monday, the highest quantum of rainfall [148.50mm] was recorded at Sampangiramanagar in East Bengaluru, according to the KSNDMC website, and 66.50 mm of rain was recorded in Bengaluru Urban.