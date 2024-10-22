Heavy overnight rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday (October 22) led to flooding and inundation of several areas in north Bengaluru, specifically at Yelahanka and areas around Doddabommasandra lake.

For the second time in two weeks, Kendriya Vihar apartments at Yelahanka was inundated. Amruth Kiran, a resident of the apartment, told The Hindu, “One more compound wall has collapsed, and there’s way more water this time. We have been told to evacuate and NDRF boats are here. There will be no drinking water or power for the next 24-48 hours.”

The resident said that food packets were provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) during the flooding last week, but no such initiative was seen this time.

“The focus for now seems to be on evacuation. The boats have been doing the rounds since morning. A lot of people are being dropped at the main gate. However, no arrangements have been made for accommodation. Most residents are going to the houses of their relatives or friends. We do not have accurate information on what the next move will be,” said Mr. Kiran.

On the other hand, overflowing water from the Doddabommasandra lake has led to inundation in areas and layouts around the lake, including Vidyaranyapura. Residents in Kuvempu Nagar ward and Basava Samithi Layout, both in Vidyaranyapura, complained of waterlogging up to four feet on the roads and inside their homes, all night and morning.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited some of the rain-affected areas in the morning on October 22. “Due to a cloudburst, Doddabommasandra lake is overflowing after more than 17 years. Due to this, layouts in low-lying areas in and around Vidyaranyapura are flooded. I am trying to expedite BBMP relief work,” Mr. Byregowda said.

After inspecting the lake and its surroundings, Mr. Byregowda said, “Since heavy rains have lashed the area in a short period of time, the lake has overflowed. There are storm water drains (SWDs) around the lake, but if a lake overflows by one or two feet, it will fill the storm water drains and lead to overflowing on roads. The water levels of the lake and inundated roads have started depleting slowly, and will be cleared in the next 2-3 hours.”

“I have spoken to BBMP officials and have requested for pumps to be arranged to clear water from flooded basements and houses. We are also having a meeting on what the action plan must be if the city receives rains once again at night,” he added.

Several areas in north Bengaluru, including Tatanagar, Bhadrappa Layout, Balaji Layout, Kodigehalli, and Hebbal Sarovara, were flooded following the overflow of Doddabommasandra lake. In some places, water levels rose as high as six feet, and residents reported power outages.

BBMP Chief Commissioner visits Yelahanka

BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath inspected areas around Doddabommasandra lake and Kendriya Vihar. He said, “The areas in the northern part of the city have experienced severe rains leading to overflowing of lakes. Even with good storm water drains, the amount of rain the areas have received will lead to an overflow of drains. A total of 4,000 houses in 10 layouts of Yelahanka zone have been affected by the rains. The water levels increased slowly through the night, and will come down at the same pace. We have made arrangements for the supply of food packets for residents around Doddabommasandra lake.”

“Inundation in Kendriya Vihar is up to six feet. A total of 16 boats have been arranged at Kendriya Vihar, and residents are being evacuated. We are making arrangements for 10 more boats for faster evacuation of residents,” he added.

