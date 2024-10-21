GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru rains: Holiday declared for all anganwadis and schools as IMD issues orange alert

However, all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, engineering and ITI colleges will continue to remain open.

Updated - October 21, 2024 09:30 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
As a precautionary measure following heavy rains in the Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and anganwadis to remain shut on October 21, 2024.

As a precautionary measure following heavy rains in the Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and anganwadis to remain shut on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Following incessant overnight rains that lashed the city, a holiday has been declared for all Anganwadis and private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru Urban District today (October 21, 2024), as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students.

However, all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, engineering and ITI colleges will continue to function. G. Jagadish, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District has issued an oral order in this regard. “The order was given orally as it was an urgent decision and an official order would be issued further,” he said.

Rain wrecks havoc in Bengaluru, city to witness rain for two more days says IMD forecast

As the Dasara vacation is over, all state curriculum schools, including the government schools, were supposed to reopen from today. To compensate for the loss in learning, the institutions can work extra hours on Saturday or Sunday, the DC said.

Further, he instructed all college managements not to use weak/dilapidated buildings for running classes. The managements should pay attention to the good condition of the college buildings and take appropriate measures to avoid any accidents. They must not allow students to venture into low-lying, inundated areas and also ensure the safety of vehicles used by students to go to colleges.

Even as the BBMP disaster management team cleared out shoulder drains in MG road and other roads of east zone that had been waterlogged after heavy rains, the civic agency also issued a list of precautions to follow for those venturing out.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy rains/thundershowers accompanied by lightning in the next three hours.

For the next couple days, temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 20°C. The IMD bulletin highlights a cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, as a key factor influencing the weather in Karnataka.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:09 am IST

