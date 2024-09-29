Bengaluru rains: Heavy overnight spell causes inconvenience to motorists

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru received moderate to heavy spells of overnight rainfall in the intervening night of Saturday (September 28, 2024) and Sunday (September 29, 2024), causing inconvenience to commuters travelling back home.

The rain that started at about 8 p.m. in the night on Saturday poured till about 2 a.m. on Sunday. A few roads were inundated making it hard for motorists to navigate.

The weekend traffic was slow-moving in several areas, including Bannerghatta Road, Outer Ring Road and Kammanahalli. On Sunday morning, as a result of water-logging, traffic was hit at Panathur Railway Under Bridge (RuB), near Sakra hospital.

BWSSB, BBMP works add to woes

Besides rain, ongoing works carried out by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) caused further inconvenience to vehicle users.

While there is no significant damage, according to the BBMP control room, about six trees fell across the city. A control room staff said “we have received six complaints but no casualty reported.”

On the other hand, due to rain, many areas witnessed power disruptions. In Banashankari, J.P. Nagar and Uttarahalli, there was outage for about half an hour to one hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city may receive moderate downpour accompanied by thunderstorms on September 29.

A BBMP official said the rain was scattered and there was no major flooding in the city. The civic body is fully prepared to tackle any situation arising from rain, the official added.

