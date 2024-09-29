GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru rains: Heavy overnight spell causes inconvenience to motorists

While there was no significant damage, according to the BBMP control room, about six trees fell across the city.

Updated - September 29, 2024 12:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Besides rain, ongoing works carried out by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) caused further inconvenience to vehicle users. File Photo

Besides rain, ongoing works carried out by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) caused further inconvenience to vehicle users. File Photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

 

Bengaluru received moderate to heavy spells of overnight rainfall in the intervening night of Saturday (September 28, 2024) and Sunday (September 29, 2024), causing inconvenience to commuters travelling back home. 

The rain that started at about 8 p.m. in the night on Saturday poured till about 2 a.m. on Sunday. A few roads were inundated making it hard for motorists to navigate. 

The weekend traffic was slow-moving in several areas, including Bannerghatta Road, Outer Ring Road and Kammanahalli. On Sunday morning, as a result of water-logging, traffic was hit at Panathur Railway Under Bridge (RuB), near Sakra hospital. 

BWSSB, BBMP works add to woes

Besides rain, ongoing works carried out by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) caused further inconvenience to vehicle users.

While there is no significant damage, according to the BBMP control room, about six trees fell across the city. A control room staff said “we have received six complaints but no casualty reported.” 

Watch | What ails Bengaluru’s trees?

On the other hand, due to rain, many areas witnessed power disruptions. In Banashankari, J.P. Nagar and Uttarahalli, there was outage for about half an hour to one hour. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city may receive moderate downpour accompanied by thunderstorms on September 29. 

A BBMP official said the rain was scattered and there was no major flooding in the city. The civic body is fully prepared to tackle any situation arising from rain, the official added. 

Published - September 29, 2024 11:53 am IST

Related Topics

Bangalore / rains / BBMP

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.