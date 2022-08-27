Vehicle movement on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway disrupted for hours following heavy rain

Traffic diversion will be in place till August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic movement on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was disrupted for hours on Saturday after low-lying areas of the highway were inundated with rain water at multiple locations. Police say traffic flow — which was in higher volumes due to the weekend — was affected from 5 a.m. and the impact continued till afternoon.

At Kumbalgodu, Kaniminke lake overflowed, inundating the service road. This resulted in the traffic piling up for miles. At Inorupalya, the newly built toll gates were seen flooded with the rainwater disrupting traffic flow. At Channapatna, Ramammankere breached its bund and flooded the highway roads.

As the vehicles piled up for miles, police diverted the traffic. Motorists going from Bengaluru towards Mandya were asked to take Magadi Road or take Bengaluru-Hassan Highway to reach Kunigal, from there travel towards Mandya. Motorists coming from Mysuru Road were asked to reach Kanakapura Road from Malavalli or take Kunigal route to reach Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bridge was washed away after the Inorapalya lake breached the banks off the Bengaluru-Mysuru road on August 27. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Karnataka rains flood