Vehicle movement on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway disrupted for hours following heavy rain

Staff Reporter August 27, 2022 11:48 IST

Traffic diversion will be in place till August 29

Traffic movement on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was disrupted for hours on Saturday after low-lying areas of the highway were inundated with rain water at multiple locations. Police say traffic flow — which was in higher volumes due to the weekend — was affected from 5 a.m. and the impact continued till afternoon.

At Kumbalgodu, Kaniminke lake overflowed, inundating the service road. This resulted in the traffic piling up for miles. At Inorupalya, the newly built toll gates were seen flooded with the rainwater disrupting traffic flow. At Channapatna, Ramammankere breached its bund and flooded the highway roads.

As the vehicles piled up for miles, police diverted the traffic. Motorists going from Bengaluru towards Mandya were asked to take Magadi Road or take Bengaluru-Hassan Highway to reach Kunigal, from there travel towards Mandya. Motorists coming from Mysuru Road were asked to reach Kanakapura Road from Malavalli or take Kunigal route to reach Bengaluru.

A bridge was washed away after the Inorapalya lake breached the banks off the Bengaluru-Mysuru road on August 27. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Superintendent of Police of Ramangara K. Sanotsh Babu told The Hindu that traffic diversion will be in place till Monday. “This region received incessant rain continuously for a week. On Saturday, weekend traffic moving from Bengaluru and moving towards Mysuru was stuck after rain water flooded the service lanes of the highway at multiple locations. We had to impose the traffic diversion to ease the traffic flow and the diversion will be in place till Monday. We have requested Google to show the diversion map for the benefit of the motorists and also will place signages at the important junctions.” Also Read | People ferried on tractors as heavy rains lash Bengaluru Massive flooding off the Bengaluru-Mysuru road after the Inorapalya lake breached the banks on August 27. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR The IMD on Saturday forecasted a generally cloudy sky. Few spells of light to moderate Rain or thundershowers are very likely in Bengaluru with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively for another 24 hours. Mr. Babu said that the authorities are also contemplating opening the bypass in Bidadi and bypass between Ramanagara and Channapanta to lessen the congestion on the road if situations like flooding repeats. “At present, the road works are in progress between Ramanagara and Channapatna. The NHAI will do the safety audit and further decisions will be taken on allowing the traffic,” said the official. The newly built NHAI toll booth at Inorapalya on the Bengaluru-Mysuru road is submerged after the Inorapalya lake overflowed on August 27. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR Heavy rainfall and lakes breaching bunds affected villages in Ramanagaram and Channapatna. Agricultural lands flooded with rain water. After Thittamaranahalli breached its bund, water entered around 30 homes in the area and residents were shifted to other places. In Gandhi Grama, rain water entered around 20 houses. The breach of Honganuru Lake resulted in the main road in the area. Water from the swollen Kanminike lake overflowed on to the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru road causing long traffic pile-up on August 27. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR The flooded roads after Kanminike lake breached the banks on August 27. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR The nearly 3-km-long traffic jam pileu-up after roads got flooded with water from the swollen Kanminike lake near in Kumbalgodu, Bengaluru, on August 27. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR



