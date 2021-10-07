Bengaluru rains: CM for permanent solution to inundation

MYSURU

07 October 2021 01:27 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he had called for identifying problematic spots in the low-lying areas in Bengaluru that frequently get inundated during rains.

Mr. Bommai, who is in the city to participate in the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara on Thursday, told mediapersons that storm-water drains had been encroached and low-lying areas tend to get inundated during heavy rains in Bengaluru. “I have asked for identification of such spots and want a permanent solution to such problems and also suitably rehabilitate people affected due to flash floods,” he added.

Mr. Bommai said he had sought a report from the task force constituted to fill potholes and take up road repairs and wish to ascertain how many times such exercises had been taken up in a given area in Bengaluru. “In case of substandard works, action will be initiated against those responsible for it,” he added.

