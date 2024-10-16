ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru rains: Cab, auto rides became sparse and expensive

Published - October 16, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Incessant rains in Bengaluru on October 15 left many commuters scouring through apps to get a ride, especially in the peak hours of morning and evening as prices surged owing to high demand

The Hindu Bureau

People seen braving incessant heavy rains on Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru on October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Incessant rains on Tuesday left many commuters scouring through apps to get a ride, especially in the peak hours of morning and evening as prices surged owing to high demand. Autorickshaw fares were relatively cheaper while cab fares almost doubled.  

“I tried three apps around 9.30 a.m. to secure a ride from Yelahanka to south Bengaluru. Even then, the fare was almost double than usual, and it took me two hours to reach my destination,” said Ravi Kumar from Yelahanka. 

While fares reduced in the afternoon, availability remained a problem. “I had to travel to Chennai and my train was at 2.20 p.m. from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station. I was in the eastern part of the city and tried booking an auto and cab for half an hour and despite choosing the surge pricing and tip options, I still could not find a cab and had to be dropped off to a metro station by a relative,” said Gayana. 

“During the peak hour today (Tuesday), I was active on three ride-hailing apps, and every minute, I received an unprecedented number of booking requests on all three apps. With rain in the morning and with the risk of flooding, many did not want to take out their vehicles and hence booked rides,” said Pradeepa, an autorickshaw driver on Tuesday. 

With many opting to work from home and parents picking up their children from schools and colleges, metro commuters said trains were less crowded. Buses, on the other hand, were full as usual.

