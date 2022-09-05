Bengaluru rains: Bus and train services affected

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall and flooding impacted city bus services operated on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). BMTC officials said that buses operated to Marathahalli, Silk Board, Sarjapur, and others areas took hours to reach their destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director (IT) of BMTC A.V. Surya Sen said: “Near Marathahalli and other areas, roads were flooded with rainwater, resulting in traffic moving slowly. Buses could not be operated as usual in these areas and the number of trips was less on Monday. This has also caused inconvenience to passengers”.  

At several depots, such as Koramangala, Shanthinagar, M.S. Palya, Devanahalli, and Kothnur Dinne, rainwater gushed inside. The official said that at some depots, the compound wall collapsed because of the heavy rains.

Near Whitefield, people were seen pulling a stuck BMTC bus to a safer location. A video of people pulling the bus with the help of a rope went viral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train services affected

The flooding of the Carmelaram railway station and stagnation of water at the level crossing resulted in the delayed operations of four trains, between Bengaluru and Salem sections.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyam Singh said: “Localities surrounding the station were flooded with rainwater and the station area too were affected. Trains were held up at different locations such as Cantonment, Baiyappanahalli, and others. Services were disrupted between 10.30 a.m and 12 p.m.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app