Bengaluru rains: Bus and train services affected

Heavy rainfall and flooding impacted city bus services operated on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). BMTC officials said that buses operated to Marathahalli, Silk Board, Sarjapur, and others areas took hours to reach their destinations.

Director (IT) of BMTC A.V. Surya Sen said: “Near Marathahalli and other areas, roads were flooded with rainwater, resulting in traffic moving slowly. Buses could not be operated as usual in these areas and the number of trips was less on Monday. This has also caused inconvenience to passengers”.

At several depots, such as Koramangala, Shanthinagar, M.S. Palya, Devanahalli, and Kothnur Dinne, rainwater gushed inside. The official said that at some depots, the compound wall collapsed because of the heavy rains.

Near Whitefield, people were seen pulling a stuck BMTC bus to a safer location. A video of people pulling the bus with the help of a rope went viral.

Train services affected

The flooding of the Carmelaram railway station and stagnation of water at the level crossing resulted in the delayed operations of four trains, between Bengaluru and Salem sections.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyam Singh said: “Localities surrounding the station were flooded with rainwater and the station area too were affected. Trains were held up at different locations such as Cantonment, Baiyappanahalli, and others. Services were disrupted between 10.30 a.m and 12 p.m.”