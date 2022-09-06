Bengaluru rain aftermath: Doctors warn of possible outbreak of communicable diseases

Vehicles move through the waterlogged Sarjapur Road, after heavy rains, in Bengaluru on September 06. Doctors say people are likely to get get infected with leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, if they travel, wade through waterlogged roads or walk without wearing gumboots. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

If the trail of destruction left behind after the deluge is something to worry about, doctors have warned that there is a high possibility of outbreak of diseases, and rise in cases of viral and respiratory ailments in the aftermath of rains.

Hospitals that are already reporting a significant rise in cases of respiratory, viral and vector-borne infections over the last one month are expecting that the number of patients is likely to further increase.

Ideal for pathogens

The inclement weather is conducive for viruses, bacteria, parasites and a variety of other pathogens to thrive. These can cause viral, bacterial and fungal diseases. Communicable diseases that spread through water, primarily through the feco-oral route and due to contamination are also common, said Ravi K., Director-cum-Dean at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), who also heads the State’s Clinical Experts committee.

"With COVID still lurking around, it is advisable that people follow precautions," he said.

Bengaluru district surgeon Suresh N.V., who is also the Medical Superintendent of Epidemic Diseases Hospital, said apart from gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid and other bacterial ailments, vector-borne infections can also go up.

Wading through water

“People are also likely to get infected with leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, if they travel, wade through waterlogged roads or walk without wearing gumboots. Leptospirosis spreads through the urine of infected animals and the risk of getting infected is high while wading through waterlogged roads,” he said.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said all hospitals including Primary Health and Community Health Centres have been instructed to stock drugs and consumables commonly required to treat communicable and vector-borne diseases in all rain hit districts. “Although leptospirosis is less common, it cannot be discounted and people should be careful,” he said.

Subrata Das, Senior Consultant — Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital, said although heavy rains and floods wash off mosquitoes and their larvae, temporarily checking their breeding, water stagnation post rains can further turn into breeding spots. “This can further increase cases of dengue, chikungunya and malaria,” he said.

Insect, snake bites

Haleema Yezdani, a diabetologist and telemedicine specialist, who is offering free consultation to people in rain-hit districts, said many are already reporting with repeated upper respiratory-tract infections and acute gastroenteritis. “People should also be careful about insect and snake bites, fungal Infections and allergic reactions. Viral infections mostly in children can be associated with skin eruptions like hand foot mouth disease,” she said.

Advising people to ensure their comorbid conditions such as diabetes and blood pressure are under control, Dr. Yezdani said people should not ignore any symptoms and seek medical advice without any delay.

Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said it is important to prevent water contamination. “The best way to avoid this is to use candle water filters or consume boiled and cooled water. People should avoid outside food from unhygienic places and consume hot and freshly prepared food,” she said.