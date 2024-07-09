ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru pub co-owned by Virat Kohli among three booked for violating time limit

Updated - July 09, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 02:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

One8 Commune pub was found fully operationat at around 2 a.m. on July 7; restaurants and pubs in Bengaluru can remain open only until 1 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of One8 Commune, co-owned by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Cubbon Park Police registered an FIR against three bars and resturants, including One8 Commune co-owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, for allegedly operating beyond permissible hours.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police led by PSI Ashok Thakur raided the One8 Commune pub, situated at the Rathnam’s Complex building on Kasturba Road near M.G. Road in Bengaluru around 2 a.m. on Saturday and found it fully operational.

The manager of the pub has been booked under the Karnataka Police Act.

Similar search operations led to two more establishments — Empire Restaurant on Church Street and Pangeo Pub on Brigade Road — being booked for violating stipulated operating time.

“We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late till 1:30 am last night. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that,” DCP Central has said, according to ANI.

Restaurants and pubs in Bengaluru can only serve customers until 1 a.m., beyond which they are supposed to close down operations.

