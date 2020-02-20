Bengaluru police Zumba their stress way

Bengaluru

20 February 2020 23:02 IST

The North East division included dance during an award ceremony on Thursday

With the dual aim of helping police personnel deal with the stress of their job and focus on their physical fitness, the North East division conducted a Zumba dance class during an award ceremony on Thursday.

Bhimashankar Guled , DCP, (North East division), who initiated the idea, said that he chose Zumba as it promotes coordination, synchronisation and team-building,which is the essence of the police department.

As many as 300 police personnel – from constables to the assistant commissioner of police – danced their worries away for over an hour.

“We have a concept of ‘cop of the month’, where police personnel in the division are recognised and awarded for best investigation practices. Since the award programme was pending, we decided to organise it in a more meaningful way,” said Mr. Guled.

Many police personnel enjoyed the dance session, but admitted that it tested their fitness levels.

“We never knew that physical exercise would be so much fun,” a senior police officer said.

In the past, the North division police have held other team-building exercises, such as walkathons, photo shoot of personnel with their families, drum jam session, and games like kabaddi and cricket.