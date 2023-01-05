Bengaluru police track down ‘missing’ woman and minor girls

January 05, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Bengaluru

A video clip uploaded on Instagram helped the Bandepalya police trace a 20-year-old woman, along with two minor girls, who ran away from home to go to Nepal.

A probe revealed that one of the girls had come along with her elder sister to the city from Nepal and started missing home. The elder sister decided to drop her home and boarded the train without informing her husband and family. A minor girl from the neighboring house decided to join them for the trip, the police said.

The incident came to light when Joshna Roopchand, from Somasundarpalya in Bandepalya, found that his 12-year-old daughter did not return from school on December 27 and was missing.

When the family members started searching for her, they found that two others, including a 20-year-old woman and her younger sister, were also missing.

The woman is from Nepal and had come to city recently with her younger sister after marrying a man in the city.

While both families searched frantically, one of them found a video clip uploaded on Instagram mentioning Bengaluru to Nepal.

The family approached the police the next day and the Bandepalya police who took up a missing person case analysed the video and concluded that they boarded a Delhi-bound train.

Using an app, the police managed to track down the location of the train. With the help of the Railway Protection Force ( RPF) officials, the police team zeroed in on the trio at Manmad railway station in Nasik district of Maharashtra.

The trio was brought back to the city and reunited with their families.

The woman told the police that her sister was missing her parents and she decided to go and drop her back.

Fearing that her in-laws might object, the woman left the house without informing them and even agreed to take the girl from the neighbouring house after she insisted.