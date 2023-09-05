Bengaluru police trace missing blind husky, reunite pet dog with family

September 05, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

A special team of Commercial Street police station was assigned to a special mission on August 23 — to track down a blind Husky that went missing from his house in Bengaluru. After four days, the team succeeded in reuniting the pet dog — Ralph — with his family.

Police examined multiple CCTV camera footage before reaching a house in Kaval Byrasandra where 13-year-old Ralph had been given shelter by a family.

Ralph left home for a walk, and lost his way

Ralph lost his eyesight due to age-related ailments. On August 22, he went out of the house for a walk.

The pet parent, Ramya Lokesh from Shivajinagar, could not locate Ralph. CCTV camera footage revealed that he was going in different directions desperately trying to return home. CCTV camera footage from along the route taken by Ralph showed that the pet dog was taken in by an autorickshaw driver.

Ralph’s family thought that the autorickshaw driver would get the dog back home. But, that did not happen.

Ms. Ramya and her family had approached the police with a request to trace the dog. The police set up a special team that began examining CCTV camera footage from around 75 places.

They gathered that the auto driver took the husky to a breeder to sell. When the breeder realised that Ralph was old and blind, he abandoned the dog on the street.

Rough day on the street

A scared Ralph was attacked by stray dogs for a day, but was luckily noticed by a boy, who called his father. He took Ralph to his house in Kaval Byrasandra.

Police examined the CCTV camera footage minutely till they got the number of the bike on which the boy had carried Ralph to his house.

On August 27, the police team, led by Inspector R.S. Choudhari, reunited Ralph with his family.

Ms. Ramya said, “We are grateful to the police team for helping us get back Ralph, who was defenseless and not even able to drink water on his own.”

