Bengaluru police to have eight additional DCPs and ACPs each for enhanced handling of crime, cyber fraud in IT city

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, January 16, announced that eight additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) positions will be created for Bengaluru to enhance the capability of the city police in handling crime, maintaining law and order, and addressing cybercrime effectively.

Addressing the media after the senior police officers’ annual conference meet, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that an additional eight senior positions of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police will also be created to head the cyber crime and narcotics stations to investigate cases effectively. The ACPs will replace the station house officer in the existing inspector-level position.

Higher conviction rates, lower crimes

The city has a population of 1.5 crore and additional police deployment will help in maintaining crime and law and order effectively, he said.

Elaborating on his plans, he said that effective investigations will lead to an increase in conviction rates, having a deterrent effect and reduction in crime rates. One of the main reasons for the low conviction rates is due to poor investigations and delay in submitting chargesheets, he said .

He reiterated that the investigation officers should submit the chargesheet within 60 days and should avail the help of special public prosecution, if needed. He added that the conviction rate should exceed the national conviction rate and that police officials should work hard to achieve the target.

Strengthening law and order situation

In addition to this, he stressed on the need to increase the beat system to monitor law and order effectively, focusing more on anti-social elements and mischief mongers who would try to disturb communal harmony ahead of the parliamentary elections. He said that law and order situation in the State had improved since the last eight months and that Karnataka’s development depends on the quality of the law and order situation which would increase investments and business opportunities.

“This means more employment and economic growth in the State. The police have been instructed to safeguard the interests of women and marginalised sections of the society. The police should provide necessary protection to people living alone. Senior police officials should visit stations frequently to supervise and guide the police. Police should have a people-friendly approach and always be ready to help weaker sections of the society,” he added.

In case of increase in crime rate and failure of law and order, the DCP would be held responsible, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Silver medals for police officers

To commemorate the golden jubilee of the renaming of Karnataka, the State Government has decided to issue silver medals for all police officers, and also increase the medical allowance from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, the CM said. A Police Bhavan will also be constructed to mark the anniversary, he added.

Urging the Karnataka police to make the State drug free, the chief minister said that in the last six months, 4,484 kilos of marijuana worth ₹27 crore and 23 kilos of synthetic drugs had been seized. The State has issued orders to destroy the seized drugs in the first week of February.

