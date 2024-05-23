ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police to add over 890 AI-based cameras even while 2,500 existing ones are not working

Updated - May 23, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 2,500 cameras will be revived and linked to the command centre by end of June, said officials

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru police will ask BEL to review the 2,500 non-operational cameras, restore them, and link them to the command centre by end of June. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

For better security cover, the Bengaluru city police have proposed installation of another set of 890 AI-based CCTV cameras at over 500 places across the city.

Though this set of new cameras will add to the existing 7,500 cameras installed across 3,000 places around the city, 2,500 out of the existing ones are defunct due to low standards of maintenance, according to officials.

The administration department of the city police will ask BEL, instead of current vendor BSNL, to review their functioning. The 2,500 cameras will be revived and linked to the command centre by end of June, said officials.

60 AI-powered cameras to be installed on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

According to the officials, the upcoming 890 advanced technology cameras will be installed at strategic locations, under the safe city project, to help in traffic management, monitor any untoward incident like road rage, hit-and-run, harassment of women, and other law and order issues round the clock. The cameras linked to the command centre can also be used for both law and order and traffic management, the officials added.

In addition, the police have proposed purchasing eight drone cameras and setting up 150 watch towers across Bengaluru. Apart from this, the department has proposed to install eight high-definition face-recognition cameras having advanced features, which will be installed public places, like bus stands, railway stations, airports and even the cricket stadium, to help track the movement of trouble-makers, suspicious characters and habitual offenders, and take necessary action immediately .

“The funds allocated under the safe city project will be used to install the AI-based cameras to further strengthen the command centre. The project is likely to be completed by October this year,” Santosh Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, said.

