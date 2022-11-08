This is a unique library in Bengaluru. It is not located where you would typically expect to find one. This library is inside a police station and it is not the only one. There are four such libraries and you may even find more at a police station closest to you.
In a big step towards community outreach, on Karnataka Rajyotsava, the southeast division of Bengaluru city police set up these libraries. The idea was to make police stations more citizen-friendly and welcoming.
Reporting: Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar
Production: Abhinaya Sriram