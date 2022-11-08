A video featuring a library, located at four police stations in Bengaluru’s southeast division.

This is a unique library in Bengaluru. It is not located where you would typically expect to find one. This library is inside a police station and it is not the only one. There are four such libraries and you may even find more at a police station closest to you.

In a big step towards community outreach, on Karnataka Rajyotsava, the southeast division of Bengaluru city police set up these libraries. The idea was to make police stations more citizen-friendly and welcoming.

Reporting: Darshan Devaiah B.P.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Production: Abhinaya Sriram