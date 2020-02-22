Bengaluru police set to launch women hangout zones

Bengaluru

22 February 2020 09:46 IST

This is an initiative to enable women to reclaim public spaces that they are as much entitled to as men

When you drive by Silk Board between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. next week, don’t be surprised if you see an unusually large number of women simply hanging out in the area. The South East division police are set to launch an initiative that will see women reclaim public spaces that they are as much entitled to as men.

The police have identified eight spots – the Silk Board area being one of them – which will be converted into zones for women to “hang out”. This is part of the South East division police’s campaign to make Bengaluru more inclusive.

For two weeks from February 24, women have been invited to occupy public spaces at night.

“...Places have been identified where women feel uncomfortable at night. The goal is to make them feel safe. Come join us for a fortnight from 24/02 to 8/3 every evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Isha Pant, DCP (South East) on Twitter.

Areas identified

Other areas that have been identified include Dairy Circle, Koramangala BDA Complex and Madiwala Market street. Most of these areas are usually dominated by men.

The police hope that their campaign will encourage more working women to step out of the house after a day in office.

DCP Pant pointed out that when men return from work, they have more options to go out unlike women who always have to worry about their safety. “Women in the city fear stepping out, especially after dark. This is an effort to empower women and help them to claim their space. The places that we have identified will have the necessary amenities that have been provided with the help of civic agencies, and working women will be able to hang out from 7-10 p.m.,” she added.

Citizens have responded positively to the initiative, though many pointed out that well-lit streets will go a long way in making the city safer for women.

“Fantastic initiative. If BBMP ensures 100% street lights are working, we will have a more sustainable solution too,” said the Mahadevapura Task Force-Roads and Traffic.

Another person requested the DCP to include Hebbal bus stop, which is under a flyover, in her list ‘as waiting for a bus towards Yelahanka is a scary experience owing to the lack of bright lights’.

Many women felt that it was sad that zones had to be marked out for them, but welcomed the initiative.

“It is a sad admission of how unsafe the rest of the city is," says Meenakshi Maiyamma, a resident of CKA Layout in south Bengaluru.

The police have invited citizens to come up with suggestions to make their campaign more successful.