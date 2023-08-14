Bengaluru Police serve notice to BBMP chief engineer to cooperate with probe into fire accident

August 14, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Halasuru gate police have served a notice to BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B.S. Prahlad on August 14 asking him to cooperate with the investigation into the fire accident that occurred at the civic body’s Quality Control Laboratory (QCL) on August 11.

On August 12, the police held three BBMP staff and questioned them for about five hours before releasing them on station bail. The staff have been identified as Ananda, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Swamy, AEE and Suresh Kumar, a D group worker. The complaint was filed by Mr. Prahlad, seeking a probe into the accident. The police have also recorded statements of victims who are being treated at a government hospital.

On the other hand, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath ordered an Internal Technical Enquiry (ITE) and appointed Mr. Prahlad as the probing officer. ITE has commenced probe on August 12.

According to the sources in the BBMP, the police served notice to Mr. Prahlad asking him to cooperate with the probe which means he may be requested to grant accesses to files and police may seek information with regard to the case. However, the notice did not ask him to appear for questioning. This was confirmed to the The Hindu by Mr. Prahlad.

Sources in the civic agency said three BBMP staff were named in the FIR as they escaped unhurt. They were asked about how the test was conducted, where they were during the test and how they escaped without any burn injuries. They will also be questioned by Mr. Prahlad.

Sources also said Mr. Prahlad will be writing to City Police Commissioner about his willingness to cooperate in the investigation and the same letter is likely to be dispatched on August 14 or 15.

ITE visit to accident scene delayed

Although Mr. Prahlad is gathering preliminary information about the incident, his visit to the QCL will be delayed as the area has been cordoned off by the police. The office is sealed by the police for investigation to ensure zero contamination. “Mr. Prahlad can analyse the scene only after police opens the door. Until then, he can only talk to staff and victims,” a senior BBMP official said.

