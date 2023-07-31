ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police seized 1,785 kg of drugs worth ₹18 crore in July

July 31, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

They booked 378 NDPS cases and arrest 487 persons

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of marijuana seized from a truck. In one of the biggest seizures, Bengaluru police seized 1,500 kg of marijuana from an inter-State drug cartel in mid-July. 

Continuing their crackdown on the drug menace, Bengaluru police booked 378 cases and arrested 474 persons, including 47 inter-State peddlers and 13 foreigners, in July.

Giving details of the drive against drugs, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that they have deported 11 foreigners in July for overstaying and anti-social activities .

The worth of the seized drugs is estimated to be worth around ₹18 crore. Marijuana topped the list with 1,723 kilos seized by Bengaluru police, mainly due to one of the largest seizures in the city — 1,500 kg from an inter-State drug cartel operating from Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, police seized 55.8 kilos of opium, 40 gram of heroin, 1.2 kilos of hashish oil, 467 gram of charas, 570 gram of cocaine, 3.1 kg of MDMA, including 572 tablets and 43 LSD strips.

This apart, the police organised a campaign in 118 schools and colleges to create awareness among students against drugs and their ill-effect.

Police also conducted a special drive against sale of tobacco products in and around schools and colleges. They booked 45 cases against shops and 32 cases against people caught consuming tobacco products in the vicinity. Police collected fines amounting to ₹5.9 lakh from offenders.

CONNECT WITH US