HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police seized 1,785 kg of drugs worth ₹18 crore in July

They booked 378 NDPS cases and arrest 487 persons

July 31, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of marijuana seized from a truck. In one of the biggest seizures, Bengaluru police seized 1,500 kg of marijuana from an inter-State drug cartel in mid-July. 

A representational photo of marijuana seized from a truck. In one of the biggest seizures, Bengaluru police seized 1,500 kg of marijuana from an inter-State drug cartel in mid-July. 

Continuing their crackdown on the drug menace, Bengaluru police booked 378 cases and arrested 474 persons, including 47 inter-State peddlers and 13 foreigners, in July.

Giving details of the drive against drugs, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that they have deported 11 foreigners in July for overstaying and anti-social activities .

The worth of the seized drugs is estimated to be worth around ₹18 crore. Marijuana topped the list with 1,723 kilos seized by Bengaluru police, mainly due to one of the largest seizures in the city — 1,500 kg from an inter-State drug cartel operating from Andhra Pradesh. In addition to this, police seized 55.8 kilos of opium, 40 gram of heroin, 1.2 kilos of hashish oil, 467 gram of charas, 570 gram of cocaine, 3.1 kg of MDMA, including 572 tablets and 43 LSD strips.

This apart, the police organised a campaign in 118 schools and colleges to create awareness among students against drugs and their ill-effect.

Police also conducted a special drive against sale of tobacco products in and around schools and colleges. They booked 45 cases against shops and 32 cases against people caught consuming tobacco products in the vicinity. Police collected fines amounting to ₹5.9 lakh from offenders.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.