November 22, 2024

Bengaluru police register FIR over derogatory remarks against Field Marshal Cariappa, General Thimayya

Published - November 22, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The R.T. Nagar police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Srivatsa Bhat for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on social media against Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, India’s first Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and General K.S. Thimayya, a former Chief of Army Staff.

The accused allegedly made offensive comments on a WhatsApp group, prompting members of the Kodava Samaja in Bengaluru to lodge a formal complaint in the R.T. Nagar police station on Thursday. The FIR was registered under Sections 192 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In response to the incident, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, issued a statement condemning the remarks. “Such derogatory statements against Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya are unacceptable,” he said. Mantar Gowda, Madikeri MLA, and A.S. Ponnanna, Virajpet MLA, also condemned the remarks and called for action by the police.

