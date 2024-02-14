Bengaluru police recover two cash boxes abandoned outside ATM

February 14, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kalasipalya police have stepped up investigation to crack the case of two cash boxes found abandoned in front of an ATM on Tuesday.

The police found the boxes in front of the ATM and called Kotak Mahindra Bank, but they said the boxes did not belong to them.

The police then checked the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to find that a ragpicker had dumped the boxes and walked away. Further verification found that he had even tried to sell the boxes to a nearby gujri shop but they refused to take it.

The police are now trying to find the source of the boxes and have approached the manufacturer through the address found on the boxes to ascertain further details, S. Girish, DCP, West Division, said.

The Kalasipalya police said that they have registered an FIR in this regard and checking the records to find out if there was any complaint regarding missing cash boxes.

