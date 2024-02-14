ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police recover two cash boxes abandoned outside ATM

February 14, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalasipalya police have stepped up investigation to crack the case of two cash boxes found abandoned in front of an ATM on Tuesday.

The police found the boxes in front of the ATM and called Kotak Mahindra Bank, but they said the boxes did not belong to them.

The police then checked the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to find that a ragpicker had dumped the boxes and walked away. Further verification found that he had even tried to sell the boxes to a nearby gujri shop but they refused to take it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are now trying to find the source of the boxes and have approached the manufacturer through the address found on the boxes to ascertain further details, S. Girish, DCP, West Division, said.

The Kalasipalya police said that they have registered an FIR in this regard and checking the records to find out if there was any complaint regarding missing cash boxes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US