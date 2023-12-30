Bengaluru Police order shutting of Phoenix Mall of Asia for 15 days from Dec. 31 night

December 30, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The recently opened Phoenix Mall of Asia on International Airport Road, which has been in the eye of the storm of late, has been ordered to be shut for 15 days starting from the night of December 31.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, exercising his powers as an executive magistrate, has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and has restricted access to the mall from 10 p.m. December 31 to midnight January 15, 2024, “in order to prevent annoyance and disturbance to public tranquillity and provide a safe environment for traffic and public at large”.

The mall has been at the centre of controversy over Kannada signboards and earlier over traffic chaos the rush at the Mall has caused on International Airport Road.

Complaints of chaos, pollution

In his order, Mr. Dayananda said there were complaints from residents, schools, colleges, and hospitals in the vicinity of the mall about the traffic chaos and noise pollution the mall was causing in the area. He said the 12- storeyed mall has inadequate parking space — 2,324 slots for both cars and two-wheelers, even as on December 24 and 25, a study by the Bengaluru Traffic Police revealed 2,000 cars and around 10,000 two-wheelers were parked haphazardly in the vicinity throwing traffic out of gear. He said the Joint Commissioner (Traffic) submitted a report estimating that the mall and its footfall require a parking space for at least 10,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers.

“The mall is adjacent to the service road of Ballari Highway, which connects to the International Airport, two major hospitals, and many office spaces. The highway acts as a lifeline to North Bengaluru,” the order said. Mr. Dayananda also requested the BBMP to withdraw/ cancel the partial occupancy certificate to the mall.

Mr. Dayananda said bigger crowds were expected for the New Year celebration and the weekend of Makara Sankranti on January 14, which will aggravate the already existing traffic woes and public disturbances.

Mr. Dayanand, in his order, reiterated that “if the matter is left unattended, there will be uproar and frequent disputes, and significant chances of cognizable offences in the near future. It is essential to restrict the access of the public to the mall to prevent obstruction of traffic congestion, caused by lack of space for parking.”

The mall also drew the ire of Kannada activists for reportedly flouting rules of Kannada usage in signboards. This led to a law and order issue on December 27.

Phoenix Mall of Asia did not respond to a request for a statement.

