Bengaluru police meet with gig workers, issue advisory to ensure safety

September 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

With over 50 incidents of attacks on gig workers being reported in and around the city, the Additional Commissioner of Police (East division) Raman Gupta along with senior police officials of the southeast and Whitefield divisions held a meeting with gig workers and their companies on Saturday to discuss law and order and safety issues.

“There are other issues where delivery executives are being used for peddling drugs and other illegal items. Also, the safety of women passengers commuting on bike taxis, especially during the night time, is also an area of concern. There is also the issue of safety of gig workers working at night, which was discussed,” Mr. Gupta who chaired the meeting told The Hindu.

C.K. Baba, DCP (Southeast), who proposed steps such as training in safety measures and SOS protocols for gig workers, as well a WhatsApp group and a command center similar to the control room to monitor the staff who are on duty, said the first and foremost thing gig workers should do is to report the incident. Many gig workers do not report the incident, making it difficult for the police to take immediate measures, Mr. Baba said.

“The IT and e-commerce industry linked to the gig industry is making the lives of people in the city easy and comfortable. Along with this, it poses certain challenges for the ground-level staff and their ecosystem. There is a need for collaboration and some measures to ensure the safety of the ground-level workers, which were discussed,” Mr. Baba said.

Representatives of over 20 companies linked to the gig work and service industry participated in the meeting and agreed to implement the measures discussed.