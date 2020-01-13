Bengaluru police launch QR code-based beat system

The south east division police are looking at ways to see how technology can help improve their efficacy. They recently launched an app-based QR (quick response) code beat system in an effort to make the unit more effective and transparent. Under the old system, beat police had to manually log their movements on swiping machines installed at strategic locations on their respective beats.

In the new beat system, ‘Subahu’, they have to scan QR codes placed along their routes with their mobile phones. New QR code stickers have already been placed in the south-east division. According to senior police officials, a majority of the old devices were defunct and could not be replaced. They are GPS-enabled and will log their movements.

“As soon as the code is scanned, the officer in-charge will not only get a confirmation, but will also be able to track their movements while they are on duty through GPS. The jurisdictional inspector in-charge of the beat system will have an app with the details of the beats, the personnel and the QR code points,” said Isha Pant, DCP ( south east).

With this app, the officer in charge can also assign the day and night patrolling jobs. It allows personnel to record any untoward incident and send it to the officer concerned for further action.

“Since this beat system has longitude and latitude encoded, its very easy to monitor verify and confirm that all the beat points are covered. This will also have live chat enabled that will make this system foolproof,” Ms. Pant added.

Senior police officers have welcomed the upgrade. “Earlier, it was difficult to supervise and check all the 1,800 beat policemen doing their duty in the jurisdiction, but with QR code, the officer can monitor all beats using GPS where he or she is,” said an officer.

What sets this new system apart is the involvement of residents and people working in the neighbourhood. The QR code stickers will be put outside commercial establishments, places where people congregate and other strategic locations.

“Once the beat police scan the code, the officer in-charge and the resident or owner of the commercial establishment where the QR code sticker is put up, will get an alert,” said a senior police officer.

Residents said they were happy to be involved in the new system. “This will help us get to know where the beat policeman is,” said Rakesh Jain, a jewellery shop owner.