Bengaluru police launch poster campaign against smoking

October 14, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

After cracking down on tobacco consumers and sellers in the city, the police on Saturday launched a poster campaign against smoking in and around the city.

The aim is to ensure strict enforcement against the sale and consumption of tobacco products at public places in the city and create awareness along with promoting a healthy lifestyle among the people, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

The jurisdictional police have been given a set of posters to be pasted at public places, including cafes, pubs, hotels, and restaurants, to create awareness among the public. All eateries should get a licence to allow smoking on their premises and follow certain conditions, including having a separate place as a smoking zone. This is to ensure that non-smokers are not subjected to any kind of harassment, Mr. Dayananda said.

The city police earlier this year launched a drive against smoking in public places and booked owners of shops and commercial establishments under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act.

The police have also launched a campaign against the sale of tobacco products and alcohol to minors. FIRs have been registered against violators.