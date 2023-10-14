HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police launch poster campaign against smoking

October 14, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After cracking down on tobacco consumers and sellers in the city, the police on Saturday launched a poster campaign against smoking in and around the city.

The aim is to ensure strict enforcement against the sale and consumption of tobacco products at public places in the city and create awareness along with promoting a healthy lifestyle among the people, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

The jurisdictional police have been given a set of posters to be pasted at public places, including cafes, pubs, hotels, and restaurants, to create awareness among the public. All eateries should get a licence to allow smoking on their premises and follow certain conditions, including having a separate place as a smoking zone. This is to ensure that non-smokers are not subjected to any kind of harassment, Mr. Dayananda said.

The city police earlier this year launched a drive against smoking in public places and booked owners of shops and commercial establishments under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act.

The police have also launched a campaign against the sale of tobacco products and alcohol to minors. FIRs have been registered against violators.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / police / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.