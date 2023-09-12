ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police launch Cyber Tip A Day to tackle growing online crime

September 12, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda launched the campaign on September 12

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda will share one useful tip every day on the social media account of the police to create awareness and fight cyber crime.

In an effort to tackle the increase in cyber crime, Bengaluru City Police (BCP) launched ‘Cyber tip a day keeps the fraudsters away’, an online campaign to create awareness among people.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda launched the campaign on September 12. He will share one useful tip every day on the social media account of the police to create awareness and fight crime.

“According to data, every third person in India has fallen prey to cyber crime-related incidents, lost their earnings and valuables. There is a need for cyber awareness and cyber clarity, and common sense to be adopted to stay away from cyber fraud. If these are adopted, people can be safe and secure from cyber related crime,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US