In view of Eid-Milad processions in Bengaluru on September 16, the traffic department has issued a traffic advisory.
The processions are expected to draw large crowds, particularly around the YMCA Ground on Nrupathunga Road. Authorities have advised citizens to avoid certain routes, and use alternative roads where possible.
The traffic department has listed designated routes for the procession.
The procession routes are
- J.C. Nagar dargah to Shivajinagar Cantonment
- Yelahanka Old Town Mosque
- Old Bus Stand to Sanna Amanikere
- Bellahalli Cross to Nagawara Signal
- Rajagopalnagar Main Road to Peenya 2nd Stage
- South End Circle to R.V. Road near Lalbagh West Gate Circle
- Geeta Junction (Cool Joint Junction) to South End Circle
- Bendre Junction to Obalappa Garden Junction
- Mahalingeshwara Layout to Adugodi
Traffic restriction
Movement of all vehicles is prohibited from Netaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle.
Mosque Junction to M.M. Road will be temporarily one-way, allowing traffic from Netaji Junction towards Mosque Junction.
All vehicle types are restricted from Netaji Junction to Haines Junction.
Partial restrictions are in place from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle.
Alternate routes
Vehicles on Nrupathunga Road from K.R. Circle should take Cubbon Park route towards Siddalingaiah Circle, or turn right at Central Library and proceed to Hudson Circle.
From J.C. Road, vehicles should use Police Corner, K.G. Road, or P.K. Lane, to reach Richmond Circle and further destinations.
Richmond Road traffic heading to K.G. Road can move via Hudson Circle, while Town Hall-bound vehicles should pass N.R. Square.