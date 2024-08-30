Bengaluru police issue guidelines ahead of Ganesha festival

Bengaluru city police have rolled out a series of stringent security measures and rules ahead of the Ganesha festivities, which begin on September 7. The measures are aimed at ensuring a peaceful celebration throughout the city.

The press release issued by the police said they would intensify surveillance across key locations, deploying additional security personnel to prevent any disturbances. Temporary checkpoints will be established to monitor suspicious activities.

Public gatherings and activities that may disrupt peace will be strictly regulated. The use of loudspeakers and high-decibel sound systems will require special permission, and unregulated use will be prohibited. The use of loudspeakers is allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Crowd management strategies will be implemented during the idol immersion processions. Barricades will be set up, and traffic will be diverted to ensure smooth movement and prevent congestion. Processions should end before 10 p.m.

The police have engaged with community leaders, urging them to cooperate in maintaining peace. Meetings have been conducted with Ganesha utsav committees to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

A dedicated emergency response team will be on standby to handle any incident during the festivities. Additionally, medical aid stations will be strategically placed to provide immediate assistance if needed.

The public have been advised to follow the guidelines and cooperate with law enforcement authorities to ensure a safe and joyous festival, the release said. Reports of any suspicious activities should be made to the nearest police station, it added.

