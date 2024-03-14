GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police issue circular calling for stringent implementation of COPTA norms at designated smoking areas in city establishments

March 14, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The police have issued a circular to the owners of hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs, and other eateries to strictly adhere to the provisions of COPTA, 2003.

The police have issued a circular to the owners of hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs, and other eateries to strictly adhere to the provisions of COPTA, 2003. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

To mark National No Smoking Day, which was observed on Wednesday, the city police have taken up a drive to implement the norms of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, to govern the designated smoking areas (DSAs) in hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs, and other eateries.

The police on Wednesday issued a circular to the owners of these establishments to strictly adhere to the provisions of COPTA, 2003. Police Commissioner B. Dayananda posted on X: “Attention Bengaluru! As we observe National No Smoking Day, we call upon all hotel, bar, restaurant, club, and pub owners to comply with regulations. Remove any illegal Designated Smoking Areas as mandated by law. Let’s work together for a smoke-free city!”

The circular has asked the owners of these establishments to remove all illegally created DSAs or rooms which are not compliant with COPTA, 2003, and various circulars issued by the city’s civic body. 

The DSAs must be distinctly marked and adequately ventilated as per COTPA, 2003, guidelines to ensure the no-smoking area rule is strictly adhered to. The Act prohibits the service of any food, water, beverages, or tobacco products within the DSAs. Sources in the civic body and the city police said this norm was usually violated in most establishments. The DSAs should also display proper signage, including the rules as per COPTA, 2003, especially the prohibition of service in these areas, the circular said.

“The essence of these regulations is to discourage smoking by limiting the convenience associated with smoking areas and protect non-smokers (including staff) from exposure to harmful tobacco smoke,” the circular stated.

Stringent action would be taken against violators, including fines, imprisonment under COPTA, 2003, and cancellation of trade licence from the civic authorities, Mr. Dayananda said. “The intention behind these regulations is not to impede the operations of any establishment but to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all citizens,” he said. 

Related Topics

Bangalore / tobacco

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.