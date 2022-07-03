Murder of senior citizen: Bengaluru police form special teams to track down accused

Special Correspondent July 03, 2022 18:10 IST

Special Correspondent July 03, 2022 18:10 IST

Police say assailants were known to the victim as there was no forced entry

Police say assailants were known to the victim as there was no forced entry

The South Division Police have formed three special teams to track down the accused in the murder of an elderly woman in Banashankari on Friday night. The police said that the assailants were known to the victim as there was no forced entry. This meant that they monitored her movement before attacking her on Friday night. The police are verifying CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to identify the assailants and are also questioning tenants and her relatives for leads. Yashodamma, 75, lived alone on the ground floor of a three-storey building. She had a son, who stayed with his family in the adjacent area, and used to visit her regularly. There were no property dispute and it looked like the murder was committed for gain, a police officer said.



Our code of editorial values