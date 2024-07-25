GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru police file FIR against four persons on the charge of polluting Shantipura lake again

Published - July 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agrahara police on Wednesday registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly letting the underground drainage line discharge directly into the Shantipura lake since 2016, despite a High Court direction.

Based on a complaint by Rahman Shariff, Panchayat Development Officer of Shantipura Gram Panchayat, the police have registered a case against the president of the Shantipura residential welfare association, and the owners of Ananda Reddy Layout, Naidu Layout, and DX Max, charging them under Section 279 ( Fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 280 (Making atmosphere noxious to health) , 292 (public nuisance) and 293 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the BNS.

According to the complaint, the accused had constructed the drainage line to enable the sewage to flow directly into the Shantipura lake. Owing to this, the lake was not only polluted, but also posed health hazards.

Taking cognisance of it, then Anekal tahsildar Parveen Taj in 2016 filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Parappana Agarahara police, who filed a charge sheet against the accused.

The accused had moved the High Court with a writ petition to quash the charge sheet, following which the HC in an order this April directed the accused not to let sewage into the lake. Following the order, the GP had also issued notice to the accused in this regard.

Despite the HC order, the accused allegedly continued to let sewage into the lake. This came to light during an inspection conducted on Wednesday by the GP.

