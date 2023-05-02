ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru police file complaint against person who created fake Twitter account of BCP

May 02, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police have launched an investigation to track down an unknown person who created a fake Twitter account resembling the official account of the Bengaluru City police since last December.

Based on the complaint by Ravi Kumar M.K., head constable, the cyber crime police have registered a case against the accused charging him under various sections of the IT Act.

The command centre, which is handling the media account, meanwhile informed that the fake Twitter account “blrcitypolicee” has been functioning since the last four months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police have reiterated that the official Twitter handle is @BlrCityPolice with a grey checkmark and warned people not to entertain the fake account. The fake account was taken down soon after the complaint was filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US