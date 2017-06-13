Bengaluru police disposing of seized items

The police have now started clearing police stations in the city of seized goods and valuables.
City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said 9,000 seized vehicles remain unclaimed in police stations across the city. After obtaining permission from the court, the police have auctioned them off. Another 3,500 vehicles will be auctioned in July, and 12,000-odd by the end of the year, he said.
Apart from unclaimed vehicles, valuables such as gold items seized by the police during investigations will be handed over to victims with due permission from the court.
“This will help us clean the station. Another cleaning measure we have taken up is to dispose of pending cases,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor