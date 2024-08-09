Bengaluru police crack two gold theft cases

The city police have cracked two cases of theft of gold jewellery where domestic help in the houses was involved.

A resident of an apartment complex in HAL police station limits lodged a complaint this March 30 that a necklace and 65 grams of other gold jewellery kept in a cupboard were stolen.

The house owner had expressed suspicion on four domestic helpers who worked at his house. The HAL police had detained the four of them and interrogated them. However, they denied any involvement and they were let go.

Several months later, one of the domestic helpers, Renuka, put up a photograph as her WhatsApp profile picture in which she was allegedly wearing the stolen necklace. The house owner saw the photo and alerted the police.

The HAL police detained Renuka on July 30 and she allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. She also confessed to having stolen gold jewellery from another flat in the same apartment where she worked, said the police.

A case regarding this theft was also registered with the HAL police, which has also been cracked now. The police have recovered 80 grams of stolen gold jewellery in both cases from her house.

In another case, a resident of Adugodi went to Dubai in April and returned on July 17. He had given the house keys to a tenant on the ground floor, and had tasked the domestic help with regularly cleaning the house taking the keys from the tenant.

After returning from Dubai, the house owner checked for gold jewellery kept in the cupboard on July 22 and realised around 250 to 300 grams worth around ₹20 lakh were stolen.

He lodged a complaint expressing his suspicions about the helper who was the only one who entered the house. The helper was detained and he reportedly confessed to the crime under sustained interrogation.

He told the police that he had handed over the stolen jewellery to his second wife, who was also taken into custody later.

The police recovered a gold necklace of 135 grams that she had pawned to the owner of a beauty parlour she was working at. The police also recovered another 198 grams of gold jewellery she had pledged to various gold loan firms and raised loans through her sister and nephew.

