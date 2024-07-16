Bengaluru police crack two cases of house theft

The Sadashivanagar police recently arrested a domestic help, a gardener, and a guard who had allegedly burgled the apartment of their employer and escaped with valuables with ₹30 lakh.

The accused, according to the police, are natives of Bihar and were hired a month ago. The owner of the house went to Ooty this July with his family and handed over the keys of the flat to the accused to perform their given tasks.

The police said that the trio allegedly burgled the house by breaking open the cupboards and lockers using a machete and hammers, and escaped with the valuables, including gold and silver articles, expensive metal idols, silk saris, electronic gadgets, and watches.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused to their native place Darbhanga in Bihar.

In another incident, the Kengeri police arrested a domestic help and recovered valuables worth ₹35 lakh from her. The accused had allegedly stolen the valuables from a house while working there between April and July last year.

Based on a complaint by the owner of the house, the police picked up the suspect who denied that she had stolen the valuables. The police then made her undergo brain mapping and polygraphy test after which, the police said, she confessed to the theft, and the police recovered the valuables.

Praising the police’s work, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda announced cash reward of ₹25,000 to each of the teams.